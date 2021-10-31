Britain’s Prince Charles, right, is greeted by Italian prime minister Mario Draghi at the Quirinale presidential Palace in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: AP
Prince Charles to urge G20 countries to take responsibility for ‘generations yet unborn’
- Charles is expected to tell G20 leaders in Rome: ‘I am, at last, sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum’
- The heir to the British throne will also deliver the opening address at the UN COP26 climate change conference which opens on Sunday in Glasgow
Topic | G20
