Rail passengers leave a special Climate Summit train to transfer to a second train that will take them to Glasgow on October 30, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
COP26 attendees stranded in London as fallen tree halts rail services after storm
- An overnight storm uprooted a tree that knocked out overhead power wires along the only direct rail link between Glasgow and London
- Travel chaos marks an inauspicious start to the 12-day gathering, hailed as the ‘last, best hope’ of limiting potentially catastrophic global warming
Topic | COP26
