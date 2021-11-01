Rail passengers leave a special Climate Summit train to transfer to a second train that will take them to Glasgow on October 30, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Rail passengers leave a special Climate Summit train to transfer to a second train that will take them to Glasgow on October 30, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
COP26
World /  Europe

COP26 attendees stranded in London as fallen tree halts rail services after storm

  • An overnight storm uprooted a tree that knocked out overhead power wires along the only direct rail link between Glasgow and London
  • Travel chaos marks an inauspicious start to the 12-day gathering, hailed as the ‘last, best hope’ of limiting potentially catastrophic global warming

Topic |   COP26
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:33am, 1 Nov, 2021

