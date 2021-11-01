US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as Jill Biden looks on at the Vatican, Rome on Friday. Photo: Vatican Media via AP
Joe Biden praises Pope Francis, calling him a man ‘of great empathy’
- On Friday ahead of the G20 talks in Rome, Biden met Pope Francis for more than an hour at the Vatican
- Biden, a devout Catholic, choked up while describing how the pope comforted his family following the 2015 of his son, Beau, from cancer
