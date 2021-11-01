Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg
Aukus fallout: France’s Macron says Australia PM Morrison lied to him about submarine deal
- Relation sour between French president and Morrison on Australia’s submarine pact with US and UK
- Macron and UK PM Johnson also set for collision during Glasgow climate talks over fishing spat
Topic | Diplomacy
