Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy
World /  Europe

Aukus fallout: France’s Macron says Australia PM Morrison lied to him about submarine deal

  • Relation sour between French president and Morrison on Australia’s submarine pact with US and UK
  • Macron and UK PM Johnson also set for collision during Glasgow climate talks over fishing spat

Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:03am, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, looks out from a window before a G20 leaders visit to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE