Protesters dressed as caricatures of world leaders Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel are seen in Glasgow, host city of the COP26 UN Climate Summit, on Monday. Photo: AP
COP26 global climate talks open to cries of betrayal, blame
- Delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels
- But the level of acrimony among some of the world’s biggest emitters will not make the task any easier
Topic | COP26
