Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, on Monday. Photo: AP
UK defends Boris Johnson’s plan to jet out of COP26 climate summit
- The PM will fly back to London rather than take the train, Downing Street said hours after he chided world leaders for not doing more on climate change
- Johnson’s spokesman cited time constraints, adding that the plane would use sustainable fuel and the emissions would be offset
Topic | COP26
