An aerial view shows deforestation near the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Brazil in July. Photo: Reuters An aerial view shows deforestation near the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Brazil in July. Photo: Reuters
COP26: Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

  • The declaration had the support of Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which collectively account for 85 per cent of the world’s forests
  • The move will be underpinned by US$19 billion in public and private funds

Reuters
Updated: 9:00am, 2 Nov, 2021

