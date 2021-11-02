An aerial view shows deforestation near the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Brazil in July. Photo: Reuters
COP26: Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030
- The declaration had the support of Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which collectively account for 85 per cent of the world’s forests
- The move will be underpinned by US$19 billion in public and private funds
Topic | COP26
