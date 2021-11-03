Protesters hold signs reading ‘vaccination is genocide’ during a rally against the Covid-19 health pass in Utrecht, the Netherlands in October. Photo: AFP
Netherlands brings back coronavirus curbs as cases rise
- A face mask requirement and a 1.5-metre social distancing rule are some of the restrictions being reintroduced less than two months after rules were relaxed
- The move makes the Netherlands one of the first in western Europe to bring back tougher Covid-19 measures
