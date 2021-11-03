The president’s Scottish road adventures didn’t end there.

On his way back later from Glasgow to Edinburgh to catch an Air Force One flight home to Washington, Biden’s motorcade missed a highway exit and had to conduct a U-turn.

US presidential motorcades are usually guided by police, in addition to being under heavy protection, so the kinds of navigational mistakes that might be common for ordinary motorists are extremely rare.

But Scotland has some history of providing US presidents with unexpected entertainment.

In 2016, Biden’s White House predecessor Donald Trump was serenaded by a Mexican Mariachi band, Juan Direction, when he arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport.