An army vehicle patrols next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters An army vehicle patrols next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters
Poland
Poland accuses Belarus of staging armed cross-border intrusion

  • Warsaw said on Wednesday it had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to protest gun-toting people in uniform crossing into Polish territory
  • Poland has imposed a state of emergency at the border following a surge in migrants trying to enter the country, and accused Belarus of ‘deliberate escalation’

Reuters
Reuters in Warsaw

Updated: 8:34pm, 3 Nov, 2021

