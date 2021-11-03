An army vehicle patrols next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border with Belarus. Photo: Reuters
Poland accuses Belarus of staging armed cross-border intrusion
- Warsaw said on Wednesday it had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to protest gun-toting people in uniform crossing into Polish territory
- Poland has imposed a state of emergency at the border following a surge in migrants trying to enter the country, and accused Belarus of ‘deliberate escalation’
Topic | Poland
