French ex-hostage Sophie Petronin is seen with her son Sebastien Chadaud Petronin during a press conference in Bamako in October 2020. Photo: AFP French ex-hostage Sophie Petronin is seen with her son Sebastien Chadaud Petronin during a press conference in Bamako in October 2020. Photo: AFP
French ex-hostage Sophie Petronin returns to Mali in ‘irresponsible’ move

  • The aid worker had been kidnapped by gunmen in 2016 and held for four years before she was welcomed home by President Macron himself last year
  • The French government condemned Petronin’s decision to return to Mali of her own accord, citing safety risks to herself and to French soldiers

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:47am, 4 Nov, 2021

