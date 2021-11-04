German mother Christiane K. arrives in the courtroom for the verdict of her trial in Wuppertal on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE German mother Christiane K. arrives in the courtroom for the verdict of her trial in Wuppertal on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
German mother Christiane K. arrives in the courtroom for the verdict of her trial in Wuppertal on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
German mother gets life sentence for killing her five children

  • Christiane K. was found guilty of drowning or smothering the children in the bath last year
  • Prosecutors said the 28-year-old acted out of anger after seeing a photo of her estranged husband with a new girlfriend

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:52pm, 4 Nov, 2021

