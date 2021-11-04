In October, Britain agreed a deal with Merck to secure 480,000 courses of molnupiravir. Photo: Reuters
Britain is first to approve Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir
- The country’s drug regulator recommended molnupiravir be used within five days of the onset of symptoms
- Health minister Sajid Javid said the government would set out plans to deploy the drug to patients through a national study as soon as possible
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
