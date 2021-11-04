In October, Britain agreed a deal with Merck to secure 480,000 courses of molnupiravir. Photo: Reuters In October, Britain agreed a deal with Merck to secure 480,000 courses of molnupiravir. Photo: Reuters
Britain is first to approve Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir

  • The country’s drug regulator recommended molnupiravir be used within five days of the onset of symptoms
  • Health minister Sajid Javid said the government would set out plans to deploy the drug to patients through a national study as soon as possible

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters

Updated: 8:03pm, 4 Nov, 2021

