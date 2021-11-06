Richard Ratcliffe began a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in London some two weeks ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Husband of British-Iranian woman held in Iran vows to keep up hunger strike
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 in Tehran during a visit to her family and convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime
- Her husband is on a hunger strike to denounce ‘complacency’ of the UK government and its failure to secure the release of his wife
Topic | Britain
