A security guard in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca airport on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A security guard in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca airport on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twelve passengers at large after fleeing plane following emergency landing in Spain

  • Police arrested 12 passengers and were seeking 12 more who fled a plane during an emergency landing in an incident possibly linked to illegal immigration
  • The exodus followed a passenger apparently falling ill on a flight from Morocco to Turkey, with the plane forced to stage an emergency landing in Mallorca

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:50am, 7 Nov, 2021

