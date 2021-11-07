A security guard in Spain’s Palma de Mallorca airport on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twelve passengers at large after fleeing plane following emergency landing in Spain
- Police arrested 12 passengers and were seeking 12 more who fled a plane during an emergency landing in an incident possibly linked to illegal immigration
- The exodus followed a passenger apparently falling ill on a flight from Morocco to Turkey, with the plane forced to stage an emergency landing in Mallorca
