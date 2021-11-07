Britain’s Prince Charles and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1. Photo: AFP
Prince Charles to visit Barbados as Caribbean island becomes a republic
- The former British colony became independent in 1966 but Queen Elizabeth remains head of state, represented by a governor-general
- On November 30 Sandra Mason, the 72-year-old current governor-general of Barbados, will be sworn in as its first president
