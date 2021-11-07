Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands rally in support of Georgia’s jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili
- Protesters gathered outside the prison in Georgia’s southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is held
- Fears are growing for Saakashvili’s health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks
Topic | Georgia
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters