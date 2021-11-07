Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Georgia
World /  Europe

Thousands rally in support of Georgia’s jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili

  • Protesters gathered outside the prison in Georgia’s southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is held
  • Fears are growing for Saakashvili’s health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks

Topic |   Georgia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:48am, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE