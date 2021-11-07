Extinction Rebellion activists march to demand action to combat climate change during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Extinction Rebellion activists march to demand action to combat climate change during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Extinction Rebellion activists march to demand action to combat climate change during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
COP26: Thousands of protesters demand climate action as UN conference continues in Scotland

  • Dozens of events are planned worldwide to demand cuts in fossil fuel use and immediate help for communities already affected by climate change
  • In Glasgow, police said they expected up to 50,000 people to parade through the streets, while organisers later claimed more than 100,000 had turned out

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:54am, 7 Nov, 2021

