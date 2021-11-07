Former British prime minister John Major. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe / Pool via Reuters
Former British prime minister calls actions of Boris Johnson’s government ‘politically corrupt’
- John Major campaigned to keep Britain in the European Union and criticised Johnson over his handling of Brexit
- Major, who was prime minister between 1990-1997, said Johnson’s behaviour could harm the Conservative party in the future
Topic | Britain
Former British prime minister John Major. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe / Pool via Reuters