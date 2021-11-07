Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP
