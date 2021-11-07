Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP
Poland
World /  Europe

Poland tells doctors ill women have abortion rights after fatal delay terminating pregnancy

  • Instruction document issued to obstetricians following death of 30-year-old woman
  • Her 22-week-old fetus did not have enough amniotic fluid to survive, say family and lawyers

Topic |   Poland
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:23pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold up lights and posters reading “not even one more” during a demonstration on November 6 in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of a court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman in September. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE