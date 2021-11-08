Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP
Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Northern Ireland health minister sues Van Morrison over coronavirus comments, newspaper reports

  • It was reported that Robin Swann, Northern Ireland’s health minister, has instructed a libel lawyer over an action against the Belfast-born singer
  • The legal action comes after Morrison announced in January that he would challenge the Northern Irish government in court over its ‘blanket ban’ on live music

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:14am, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP
Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE