Irish singer Van Morrison performs on the stage of the Olympia concert hall in Paris in 2015. Photo: AFP
Northern Ireland health minister sues Van Morrison over coronavirus comments, newspaper reports
- It was reported that Robin Swann, Northern Ireland’s health minister, has instructed a libel lawyer over an action against the Belfast-born singer
- The legal action comes after Morrison announced in January that he would challenge the Northern Irish government in court over its ‘blanket ban’ on live music
