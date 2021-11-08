Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters
Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters
COP26
World /  Europe

COP26: Greenpeace accuses oil-rich Saudi Arabia of blocking climate negotiations

  • Government representatives from Riyadh opposed the ‘cover decision’ for the final text on Friday evening, a Greenpeace representative said
  • Saudi Arabia, which has an economy based entirely on oil exports, has a veto power because decisions at COP26 must be unanimous

Topic |   COP26
dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:27am, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters
Greenpeace International manager Jennifer Morgan attends the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE