Lava flows out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
No end in sight for volcanic eruption on Spanish island of La Palma
- There is no scientific data to suggest that the eruption will end anytime soon, said a spokeswoman for the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan
- Since the volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years on September 19, the lava has completely destroyed more than 2,700 buildings
