No end in sight for volcanic eruption on Spanish island of La Palma

  • There is no scientific data to suggest that the eruption will end anytime soon, said a spokeswoman for the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan
  • Since the volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years on September 19, the lava has completely destroyed more than 2,700 buildings

Updated: 4:22am, 8 Nov, 2021

