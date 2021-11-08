Former US president Barack Obama arrives at the COP26 summit. Photo: dpa
COP26: Barack Obama calls out China, Russia for lack of urgency on climate efforts
- Obama’s presence comes as part of a show of force by US officials who are fanning across the summit to argue the country has never stopped fighting climate change
- He began his day in a session on island resilience, sitting alongside representatives from Fiji, Grenada and the Marshall Islands – nations particularly vulnerable to encroaching seas
