The French multi-mission frigate Auvergne is docked in Larnaca, Cyprus, on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
France shows off military might as Auvergne warship to be deployed in eastern Mediterranean
- The warship, with its 150-strong crew, will be deployed there until January to gather intelligence
- The Auvergne was commissioned three years ago. It has advanced sonar equipment and specialises in anti-submarine warfare
