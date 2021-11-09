Patients queue ahead of being vaccinated against Covid-19 in a temporary vaccination centre opened in a Kiev cathedral on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP Patients queue ahead of being vaccinated against Covid-19 in a temporary vaccination centre opened in a Kiev cathedral on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
Greek Catholic cathedral in Covid-hit Ukraine opens as vaccination centre

  • It is the first religious institution to do so in the country, amid rising cases and deaths
  • Such organisations had been cautious about even encouraging population to be jabbed; just 25 per cent have had two shots

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:13am, 9 Nov, 2021

Patients queue ahead of being vaccinated against Covid-19 in a temporary vaccination centre opened in a Kiev cathedral on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
