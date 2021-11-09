Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 8. The summit is in its second week with leaders from around the world gathered to try to address the common challenge of global warming. Photo: AP
Obama urges youth to ‘stay angry and frustrated’ and push harder on climate as ‘time running out’
- Former US President spoke out at COP26 summit in Glasgow, urging youngsters to channel their feelings to meet challenges
- He also encouraged activists to listen more and try to understand those who seem reluctant to see fast action on climate change or take action themselves
Topic | Climate change
