A picture taken on November 8 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. Poland said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border, aiming to force their way into the EU member in what Nato slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. Photo: AFP
Poland blocks hundreds of migrants at Belarus border, warns breaches could lead to armed escalation
- Polish government says it is prepared for any scenario, with extra police and troops moved to the area as thousands of people gather
- Belarusian leader Lukashenko remains accused of manufacturing a migrant crisis on the border in retaliation for EU sanctions
