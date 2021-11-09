A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
Global Covid-19 cases pass 250 million as Europe outbreak worsens
- Cases still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, many in Europe
- The global Covid-19 death toll surpassed 5 million on November 1
