A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Global Covid-19 cases pass 250 million as Europe outbreak worsens

  • Cases still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, many in Europe
  • The global Covid-19 death toll surpassed 5 million on November 1

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 2:20pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
A medical worker at a Covid-19 test centre in Frankfurt. Germany’s infection rate has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE