A health worker draws up a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine against Covid-19 in a temporary mobile vaccination centre in Bavaria. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: WHO warns massive syringe shortfall could hurt vaccine efforts in 2022
- Covid-19 vaccine campaigns mean billions more syringes than normal are being used worldwide
- A shortage could cause delays in routine vaccinations, including those for children, or lead to the unsafe practice of reusing needles
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker draws up a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine against Covid-19 in a temporary mobile vaccination centre in Bavaria. Photo: DPA