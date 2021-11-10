A pod of spinner dolphins is seen swimming in the Red Sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Dutch judge blocks dolphin transfer to China
- The export of two walruses and two sea lions to the Hainan Ocean Paradise theme park was also temporarily halted after activists launched an urgent court case
- Conservation groups said the animals would be ‘some place worse than they have been before’, and would be used to entertain people for commercial purposes
Topic | Animal rights in China
A pod of spinner dolphins is seen swimming in the Red Sea. Photo: Shutterstock