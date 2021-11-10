A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP
Polish PM accuses Vladimir Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’
- Belarus strongman Lukashenko has been slammed for his ‘gangster-style’ move to send a wave of migrants towards Poland in retaliation for Western sanctions
- Thousands of them are now trapped in freezing weather at the border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation
Topic | Belarus
