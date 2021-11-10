A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP
A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Polish PM accuses Vladimir Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’

  • Belarus strongman Lukashenko has been slammed for his ‘gangster-style’ move to send a wave of migrants towards Poland in retaliation for Western sanctions
  • Thousands of them are now trapped in freezing weather at the border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation

Topic |   Belarus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:32am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP
A woman and her child eat as they gather with other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno on Tuesday. Photo: BelTA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE