A woman is given a Covid-19 vaccine in Croatia on November 9. Europe is the only region in the world where both cases and deaths are increasing. Photo: AP
Coronavirus deaths falling worldwide except in Europe, says WHO

  • Nearly two-thirds of new global Covid-19 cases were from Europe, the UN health agency said in its weekly report
  • Deaths across the continent rose by 10 per cent in the past week, making it the only world region where infections and fatalities are steadily increasing

Associated Press
Updated: 12:48am, 11 Nov, 2021

