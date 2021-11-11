Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand in line at a drinking water tank at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on November 11. Photo: AP Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere stand in line at a drinking water tank at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on November 11. Photo: AP
EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport over migrant crisis; Lukashenko threatens to shut gas pipeline

  • Bloc attempts to alleviate crisis on Poland-Belarus border where thousands of migrants have gathered, in freezing conditions
  • Belarusian leader, accused of playing games with human lives, has warned he will retaliate against any new measures

Topic |   European Union
Agencies

Updated: 10:06pm, 11 Nov, 2021

