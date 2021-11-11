Second World War veteran James White, 96, pays his respects at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance in the UK. Photo: PA
Armistice remembrances take place around world again, after cancelled last year due to Covid-19
- People gather in many nations to think about the millions dead through war
- In 2020 the moment was marked from home because of the pandemic
Topic | War and conflict
