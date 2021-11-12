Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP
Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks
World /  Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets permission for prison marriage

  • He and partner Stella Moris met when Assange was living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London while attempting to avoid extradition to the US
  • He has been held in Belmarsh Prison in the UK capital since 2019

Topic |   WikiLeaks
dpa
dpa

Updated: 6:30am, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP
Protesters hold a “Free Julian Assange” banner as they stand on the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London on November 5. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE