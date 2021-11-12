Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Poland
World /  Europe

Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus amid migrant crisis on Poland’s border

  • Ankara makes decision having been accused of contributing to flow of people, with thousands trapped in freezing conditions
  • Belarus ally Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol as tense international stand-off continues

Topic |   Poland
Agencies

Updated: 6:06pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE