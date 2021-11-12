Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters
Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus amid migrant crisis on Poland’s border
- Ankara makes decision having been accused of contributing to flow of people, with thousands trapped in freezing conditions
- Belarus ally Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol as tense international stand-off continues
Topic | Poland
Migrant children gather near the fence on the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland. Photo: Reuters