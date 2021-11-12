A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine. The firm will now start to take a ‘modest profit’ from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the non-profit model it has operated so far but says profits will not be made from developing countries. Photo: AP A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine. The firm will now start to take a ‘modest profit’ from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the non-profit model it has operated so far but says profits will not be made from developing countries. Photo: AP
A woman receives an AstraZeneca vaccine. The firm will now start to take a ‘modest profit’ from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the non-profit model it has operated so far but says profits will not be made from developing countries. Photo: AP
AstraZeneca to make ‘modest profit’ from coronavirus vaccine, but not from developing countries

  • Firm departs from non-profit model used throughout pandemic
  • Other jab producers have been making money all along

Associated Press
Updated: 7:57pm, 12 Nov, 2021

