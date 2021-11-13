A sign for customers to be either vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in Salzburg, Austria, on November 12. Parts of the country are introducing a lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday. A nationwide lockdown for those who have not had a jab may follow. Photo: AFP
Austria considers national lockdown for unvaccinated as Covid-19 cases keep rising
- Only around 65 per cent of the population is fully jabbed; chancellor urges people to get their shots
- Partial lockdown begins on Monday; possible nationwide one will be discussed over the weekend
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
