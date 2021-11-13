The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP
France investigates after soldier says she was raped at presidential palace
- The alleged assault by a fellow serviceman took place after an event attended by Macron in July
- Prosecutors and the president’s office have kept the allegations under wraps even as France grapples more openly with sexual assault and violence against women
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
