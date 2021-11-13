The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP
The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

France investigates after soldier says she was raped at presidential palace

  • The alleged assault by a fellow serviceman took place after an event attended by Macron in July
  • Prosecutors and the president’s office have kept the allegations under wraps even as France grapples more openly with sexual assault and violence against women

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50am, 13 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP
The courtyard of the Elysee Palace is pictured in Paris in July. French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred there earlier this year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE