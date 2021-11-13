A person wearing a mask depicting Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson protests during COP26 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo: Reuters
COP26 pushed into overtime as climate talks stall
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges rich countries to place more ‘cash on the table’ as poorer nations balk at lack of financial support
- Intense haggling at the UN summit is expected through late Friday or even into the weekend in search of a breakthrough
Topic | COP26
A person wearing a mask depicting Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson protests during COP26 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo: Reuters