Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
breaking | COP26 deal reached as nations seek to avert climate disaster
- The agreement came despite a last-gasp intervention from China and India seeking to water down language on fossil fuels in the summit’s text
- The text now calls on countries to begin ‘phasing down’ instead of ‘phasing out’ coal – still the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in a UN climate deal
Topic | COP26
