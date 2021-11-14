Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
COP26
World /  Europe

breaking | COP26 deal reached as nations seek to avert climate disaster

  • The agreement came despite a last-gasp intervention from China and India seeking to water down language on fossil fuels in the summit’s text
  • The text now calls on countries to begin ‘phasing down’ instead of ‘phasing out’ coal – still the first explicit mention of fossil fuels in a UN climate deal

Topic |   COP26
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:27am, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Delegates pose for a picture during COP26 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE