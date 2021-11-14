Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at the National Service of Remembrance in London on November 8, 2020. Photo: PA Wire via Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to skip Remembrance service due to ‘sprained back’, palace says
- The 95-year-old was due to view Sunday’s annual service in London from a balcony
- The ceremony honouring fallen troops is close to the monarch’s heart and her absence will deepen concerns over her health
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at the National Service of Remembrance in London on November 8, 2020. Photo: PA Wire via Reuters