Anti-vaccination demonstrators protest in Vienna on November 14, 2021. Photo: APA / AFP
Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated as Covid-19 resurgence grips Europe
- Austrian authorities are concerned about rising deaths and that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of Covid-19 patients
- Europe has been battling a resurgence of cases, with the WHO earlier this month declaring that the region was again at the epicentre of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Anti-vaccination demonstrators protest in Vienna on November 14, 2021. Photo: APA / AFP