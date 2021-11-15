Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungary will not leave European Union, wants to reform it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban says

  • Nationalist Orban faces a parliamentary election next year for the first time in more than a decade and was re-elected chairman of the Fidesz party on Sunday
  • Orban has cast himself as a defender of Hungary’s cultural identity against Muslim migration into Europe and a protector of Christian values

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:38am, 15 Nov, 2021

