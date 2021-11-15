Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP
Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP
Britain
World /  Europe

One dead and one injured in car explosion outside UK hospital

  • Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning
  • British police announced that officers had arrested three men in connection with the explosion

Topic |   Britain
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:54am, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP
Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK following an explosion on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE