Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP
Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP
World /  Europe

Air pollution causes 300,000 premature deaths a year in Europe, report says

  • If the latest air quality guidelines from the WHO were followed by EU members, the deaths could be cut in half, the European Environment Agency said
  • Heart disease and strokes cause most premature deaths blamed on air pollution

Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:52am, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP
Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE