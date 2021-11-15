Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP
Air pollution causes 300,000 premature deaths a year in Europe, report says
- If the latest air quality guidelines from the WHO were followed by EU members, the deaths could be cut in half, the European Environment Agency said
- Heart disease and strokes cause most premature deaths blamed on air pollution
Topic | European Union
Plumes of smoke rise from Europe’s largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland. File photo: AP