Anti-vaccination demonstrators protest in Vienna, Austria on Sunday. A nationwide lockdown began on Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases. Photo: AFP
Austria starts lockdown for unvaccinated; police to randomly check residents on street for 10 days
- Those who cannot show vaccination proof and are caught going into cinemas, gyms or shops face fines; businesses could also be fined
- More police patrols and spot checks before a government review; as cases rise, protesters say it is their right to choose not to be jabbed
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
