John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP
COP26
World /  Europe

COP26 opens ‘era of accountability’, says US climate envoy John Kerry

  • Nearly 200 nations on Saturday signed a deal to try to halt runaway global warming but fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises
  • ‘A whole bunch of countries that were not willing to do anything are now stepping up to do real things,’ Kerry said

Topic |   COP26
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:53am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP
John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE