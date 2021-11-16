John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday. Photo: AP
COP26 opens ‘era of accountability’, says US climate envoy John Kerry
- Nearly 200 nations on Saturday signed a deal to try to halt runaway global warming but fell short of what scientists say is needed to contain dangerous rises
- ‘A whole bunch of countries that were not willing to do anything are now stepping up to do real things,’ Kerry said
Topic | COP26
