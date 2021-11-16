Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants from the Middle East gather at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in Belarus on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU to add airlines and travel agents to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount
- The EU agreed to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals accused of helping to lure migrants to Europe
- Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather after Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with 15,000 soldiers
Topic | Belarus
