Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants from the Middle East gather at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in Belarus on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU to add airlines and travel agents to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

  • The EU agreed to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals accused of helping to lure migrants to Europe
  • Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather after Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with 15,000 soldiers

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:17am, 16 Nov, 2021

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants from the Middle East gather at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in Belarus on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
